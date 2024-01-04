Manipur 12th Board Exam 2024 application deadline today, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Manipur 12th Board Exam 2024 application last date today

Manipur 12th Board Exam 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) Manipur will close the Class 12 board exams 2024 application window today, January 4. All those students who have yet not submitted their applications can do so by the end of the day. According to the official notification, students can submit the application exam with the application form with a late fee with an amount of Rs. 500 by January 12.

Class 11 exam 2024 registration date extended

The board has announced that the deadline for submitting applications for the class 11 exam in 2024 has been extended. According to the notification, students of class 11 can apply until tomorrow, January 5, without any late fees. However, if they submit their applications from January 6 to January 12, they will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 500. The council will publish the date sheet for the class 12 board exams soon. Candidates will be able to download and review the timetable from the official website, cohsem.nic.in, once it is available. Based on last year's schedule, the exams are expected to take place in February and March 2024.

Class 12 board exam syllabus is available on the official website

Recently, the Manipur Board has released the syllabus for the 12th grade. The students can download the syllabus for class 12th from the official website. The board exams will be conducted for three streams, namely science, arts, and commerce. The exam duration will be three hours. To pass the board exams, the students must secure at least 33% in both theory and practical papers separately.

Board exams for Class 12 will include papers such as English, Alternative English, Accountancy, Business Studies, Geography, History, Physics, Chemistry, and other subjects, depending on the student's stream. To prepare for the board exams, students are advised to practice previous years' question papers and sample papers. This will help them understand the exam pattern and marking scheme better.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What is the last date for submitting the Manipur board 2024 class 12 board exam forms?

The last date for submitting the Manipur Board 2024 class 12 board exam forms is January 5.

Q3. What is the late fee for the Manipur board 2024 exam form submission?