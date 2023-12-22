Manipur Board 2024 Class 11, 12 exam form submission last date extended, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manipur Board 2024 Class 11 and 12 exam form date revised

The Manipur Board of Higher Secondary Education has extended the last date for submission of COHSEM class 11th and 12th exam forms for 2024. As per the revised dates, the last date for submission of application forms for class 11th is January 5, while the last date for class 12 exam forms is January 4. Students appearing in the Manipur Board Class 11th and 12th exams are required to complete the exam forms within the timeline.

Late fee will be charged

As per the official notice, students submitting the Manipur Board 11th and 12th exam forms after the due date will be required to pay a late fee of Rs. 500. Students should note that no exam form will be accepted after January 12, 2024, which is the last date for students to apply with late fee.

Exams expected in February-March

Based on previous years' trends, we expect to conduct the board exam for classes 11 and 12 between February and March. The board officials have not yet released the detailed schedule for the exam. Once it is out, students will be able to download Manipur Board Class 11, and 12 schedules from the official website, cohsem.nic.in. Students appearing for the exams are advised to keep checking on the official website for further updates regarding the exam.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is the last date for submitting the Manipur board 2024 class 11 exam forms?

Answer. The last date for submitting Manipur board 2024 class 11 exam forms is January 4.

2. What is the last date for submitting Manipur board 2024 class 12 exam board exam forms?

Answer. The last date for submitting Manipur board 2024 exam forms is January 5.

3. What is the late fee for the Manipur board 2024 exam form submission?

Answer. Students who fail to submit the application forms within the timeline will have to submit the application fee of Rs. 500/-

4. What is the last date for remitting Manipur board 2024 exam form late fee?

Answer. The last date for remitting the application fee for the Manipur Board Exam form is January 12.