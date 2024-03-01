Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024 starts today, check do's and don'ts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024 today

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MBSHSE is all set to conduct SSC Exam 2024 (Class 10th Board Exam 2024) today, March 1. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm for some papers, and 11 am to 1 for other papers and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The class 10th exam will start with the first language paper exam including Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali and Punjabi in the first shift and second or third language exam - German, French in the second shift. Students will get 10 minutes extra at the end of the exam.

Maharashtra Class 10th board exams will end on March 26 with the social science paper 2 exam in shift 1. Candidates who are going to appear in the said exam can check the guidelines here.

Maharashtra Class 10th board exam: do's and don'ts

Students appearing in the Maharashtra Board Exam 2024 are advised to check the exam guidelines before appearing in the exam.