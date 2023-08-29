Tuesday, August 29, 2023
     
  Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule released on mahahsscboard.in, Check schedule

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule released on mahahsscboard.in, Check schedule

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule has been released on mahahsscboard.in. Check how to download, Class 10 and 12th exam schedule and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2023 23:13 IST
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Class 10 12 exam 2024 schedule out

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule, Maharashtra Board Exam Schedule 2024: The Maharashtra Board Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHE) has released the examdates for classes 10th and 12th board exams. According to the Maharashtra HSC Board Exam schedule 2023, the exam will start from February 21 while the class 10th (SSC) exams will start from March 1, 2024. 

Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check the detailed schedule at the official website of MBSHE, mahahsscboard.in. According to the Maha Board Exam calendar, the exams for Higher Secondary Certificate exams will be conducted from March 21 to March 23. While the exams for Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams will be conducted from March 1 to 22. The exams will be conducted in two shifts for both classes. 

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board, mahahsscboard.in
  2. Click on the 'Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024' link available on the screen
  3. A PDF will appear on the screen
  4. Download and ave Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule for future reference

Maharashtra 12th Board Exam Time Table 2024

Exam Date Morning Shift (11 AM – 2.10 PM) Evening Shift (3 PM – 6 .10 PM)
February 21 English
February 22 Hindi German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
February 23 Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali
February 24 Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
February 26 Organisation of Commerce & Management -
February 27 Logic, Physics -
February 28 Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S) -
February 29 Chemistry Political Science
March 2 Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C) Percussion Instruments (A)
March 4 Child Development, Agriculture Science & Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science & Technology (A/S/C) -
March 5 Cooperation (A/C)
March 6 Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)  
March 7 Textiles (A/S) Book keeping & Accountancy (A/S/C)
March 9 Geology (S) Economics (A/S/C)
March 11 Food Science & Technology Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture)
March 12 Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishry Group Paper 1 Education (A), Skill Subjects
March 2024 Psychology (A/S/C)
March 14 Vocational Paper 2, Commerce Group Paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2 Occupational Orientation: Library and Information Science (A)
March 15 Geography (A/S/C)  
March 16 History (A/S/C)
March 18 Defence Studies (A/S/C)
March 19 Sociology (A/S/C)

