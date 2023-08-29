Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule released on mahahsscboard.in, Check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Class 10 12 exam 2024 schedule out

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule, Maharashtra Board Exam Schedule 2024: The Maharashtra Board Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHE) has released the examdates for classes 10th and 12th board exams. According to the Maharashtra HSC Board Exam schedule 2023, the exam will start from February 21 while the class 10th (SSC) exams will start from March 1, 2024.

Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check the detailed schedule at the official website of MBSHE, mahahsscboard.in. According to the Maha Board Exam calendar, the exams for Higher Secondary Certificate exams will be conducted from March 21 to March 23. While the exams for Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams will be conducted from March 1 to 22. The exams will be conducted in two shifts for both classes.

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule: How to download?

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board, mahahsscboard.in Click on the 'Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024' link available on the screen A PDF will appear on the screen Download and ave Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule for future reference

Maharashtra 12th Board Exam Time Table 2024