Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule released on mahahsscboard.in, Check schedule

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule, Maharashtra Board Exam Schedule 2024: The Maharashtra Board Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHE) has released the examdates for classes 10th and 12th board exams. According to the Maharashtra HSC Board Exam schedule 2023, the exam will start from February 21 while the class 10th (SSC) exams will start from March 1, 2024.
Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check the detailed schedule at the official website of MBSHE, mahahsscboard.in. According to the Maha Board Exam calendar, the exams for Higher Secondary Certificate exams will be conducted from March 21 to March 23. While the exams for Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams will be conducted from March 1 to 22. The exams will be conducted in two shifts for both classes.
ALSO READ | CBSE 2024 exam: Board releases class 10, 12 sample papers on cbseacademic.nic.in, link here
Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule: How to download?
- Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board, mahahsscboard.in
- Click on the 'Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024' link available on the screen
- A PDF will appear on the screen
- Download and ave Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2024 schedule for future reference
Maharashtra 12th Board Exam Time Table 2024
|Exam Date
|Morning Shift (11 AM – 2.10 PM)
|Evening Shift (3 PM – 6 .10 PM)
|February 21
|English
|–
|February 22
|Hindi
|German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
|February 23
|Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali
|Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali
|February 24
|Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit
|Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
|February 26
|Organisation of Commerce & Management
|-
|February 27
|Logic, Physics
|-
|February 28
|Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S)
|-
|February 29
|Chemistry
|Political Science
|March 2
|Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C)
|Percussion Instruments (A)
|March 4
|Child Development, Agriculture Science & Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science & Technology (A/S/C)
|-
|March 5
|Cooperation (A/C)
|–
|March 6
|Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)
|March 7
|Textiles (A/S)
|Book keeping & Accountancy (A/S/C)
|March 9
|Geology (S)
|Economics (A/S/C)
|March 11
|Food Science & Technology
|Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture)
|March 12
|Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishry Group Paper 1
|Education (A), Skill Subjects
|March 2024
|–
|Psychology (A/S/C)
|March 14
|Vocational Paper 2, Commerce Group Paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2
|Occupational Orientation: Library and Information Science (A)
|March 15
|Geography (A/S/C)
|March 16
|–
|History (A/S/C)
|March 18
|–
|Defence Studies (A/S/C)
|March 19
|–
|Sociology (A/S/C)