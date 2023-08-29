Tuesday, August 29, 2023
     
  5. CBSE 2024 exam: Board releases class 10, 12 sample papers on cbseacademic.nic.in, link here

CBSE 2024 exam: Board releases class 10, 12 sample papers on cbseacademic.nic.in, link here

CBSE 2024 exam for class 10, 12 will be held from February 15. For the ease of the students, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has uploaded the subject wise mark scheme and sample question paper on its website. Candidates can check direct link to the Subject-wise CBSE SQPs 2024 here.

Updated on: August 29, 2023 19:12 IST
Image Source : PTI CBSE Class 10, 12 sample question papers released

CBSE 2024 exam, CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers, CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2024 dates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers for class 10th and 12th final year exam for 2024 academic session. The candidates can download the sample papers from the official website of board, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Also, the baord has shared the subjectwise marking scheme for both classes. 

According to an official update, the board will conduct the class 10 and 12 exams from February 15. The exams will be conducted for 55 days. It is expected that the exams will end on April 10. However, the detailed schedule for the final exams are yet to be relased by the board. 

ALSO READ | CBSE 2024 exam: Know which mistakes while submitting LOC form can cancel your candidature

CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseacademic.nic.in
  • Click on the sample paper tab
  • Then, click on SQP 2023-24
  • Click on the link of the class you are appearing for the exam
  • The list of Subject-wise sample question papers and marking scheme will appear on the screen

Direct link to the CBSE Class 12 sample paper

Direct link to the CBSE Class 10 sample paper

