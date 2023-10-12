CBSE Board 2024: Class 10, 12 practical exam dates released for winter-bound schools, check complete schedule

CBSE Board 2024, CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam dates for class 10 and 12 practical exams for winter-bound schools. Students who are going to appear in the board exams can check the practical exam schedule on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.
According to the schedule, the Practical Exam/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2023-24 for classes 10th, and 12th for winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 14 to December 14. Also, the board has shared the SOPs and guidelines for the exams. Students should note that this schedule is only for winter-bound schools and not applicable for regular session schools for which the circular will be released separately.
CBSE Board 2024: Instructions for Class 10th
- The Practical Exam/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2023-24 shall be conducted by the schools for regular students only as per the curriculum of the schools concerned.
- No external examiner will be appointed by the board.
- Practical answer books will not be supplied by the board, the schools shall make all arrangements. After the completion of the practical exams, the answer books are not required to send to the regional office.
- The marks shall be awarded by the examiners and uploaded on the link provided by the board immediately after the conduct of each day's practical exam/project assessment/internal assessment.
CBSE Board 2024: Instructions for Class 12th
- For the regular students sponsored through LOC of class 12, based on the eligibility of the students, practical exams shall be conducted.
- The board will appoint external examiners in each school to conduct practical exams and practical assessments.
- The board may appoint external officers in the schools to oversee the conduct of practical exams, and project assessments and ensure fair conduct of exams. The schools shall get in touch with the concerned regional office to obtain the list of observers.
- The school shall ensure the availability of external examiners on all days of the conduct of the practical exams strictly as per the provision of appointment of an external examiner by the board.
- According to the policy for the practical exams, there will be an external and internal examiner. The schools shall appoint an internal examiner of adequate experience and expertise in all such subjects.
- The principal/head of the school is required to get the laboratory ready for practical exams. The external examiners shall visit the laboratory at least one day prior to the day of the conduct of the exam to ensure the availability of proper and adequate apparatus/other required material and other arrangements etc.
- The schools will be able to create batches of 30 students each in every subject.
- Batches shall only be created after receipt of the details of external examiners from CBSE for the conduct of practical exams.
- The details of external examiners will be locked in the system and exams/assessments will be required to be conducted by these examiners only.
- The schools may consider splitting the group/batch of students into subgroups of fifteen students each.
-
The school shall use and upload the correct name of the examiners which shall be the same as exists in the back account of the examiner.
-
To ensure fair and proper assessment, practical exams should invariably be conducted in two or three sessions in a day if the number of students is more than 30.
- The schools are required to upload the photographs of conduct of the exam/assessment. For this purpose, an application link will be provided to the schools for uploading one group photograph of each batch during the practical exam.
- Attendance sheets of the students appearing in the practical exam must be carefully filled which will be provided to each school by the concerned regional office.