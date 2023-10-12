CBSE Board 2024: Class 10, 12 practical exam dates released for winter-bound schools, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board 2024 Class 10 12 practical exam dates released

CBSE Board 2024, CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam dates for class 10 and 12 practical exams for winter-bound schools. Students who are going to appear in the board exams can check the practical exam schedule on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Practical Exam/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2023-24 for classes 10th, and 12th for winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 14 to December 14. Also, the board has shared the SOPs and guidelines for the exams. Students should note that this schedule is only for winter-bound schools and not applicable for regular session schools for which the circular will be released separately.

CBSE Board 2024: Instructions for Class 10th

The Practical Exam/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2023-24 shall be conducted by the schools for regular students only as per the curriculum of the schools concerned.

No external examiner will be appointed by the board.

Practical answer books will not be supplied by the board, the schools shall make all arrangements. After the completion of the practical exams, the answer books are not required to send to the regional office.

The marks shall be awarded by the examiners and uploaded on the link provided by the board immediately after the conduct of each day's practical exam/project assessment/internal assessment.

CBSE Board 2024: Instructions for Class 12th