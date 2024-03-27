Bihar Inter 2024: BSEB to release class 12 scrutiny, and compartment exam application tomorrow, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar Board Class 12 results scrutiny, and compartment application forms to release tomorrow, March 28.

Bihar Board 2024 Class 12 exam: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to start the online application process for class 12 result scrutiny and compartment exams. According to the information shared by the board, the application procedure for both will be started on March 28.

Students who are not satisfied with the Bihar Board 2024 Class 12 exam results, can apply for scrutiny at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To apply for BSEB Class 12 result scrutiny, the students are required to fill out the online application form and pay an application fee per subject.

Similarly, those candidates who are classified under the compartment category can register themselves for the compartment exams. The application link for both BSEB inter-scrutiny and compartment exams will remain active till April 4.

Bihar Inter 2024 Compartment exam dates soon

The Bihar Board has yet not announced the BSEB Class 12 compartment exam dates. The results of the BSEB Class 12 compartment exam are scheduled to be declared by May 31, the board said while announcing the Class 12 result.

The Bihar Board has announced the exam results for the year 2024. The exams were conducted between March 23 and April 4, 2024. The overall pass percentage for all the streams combined has increased to 87.21 per cent. The pass percentage for science, arts, commerce and vocational streams is 87.80 per cent, 86.15 per cent, 94.88 per cent and 85.38 per cent, respectively. Out of the total 12,91,684 students who appeared for the exam, 11,26,439 students have successfully passed. Unfortunately, 1,63,216 students failed the intermediate examination.

According to the Bihar Board's chairman Anand Kishore, this year, a total of 3,25,848 students have successfully passed the first division in the Class 12 examination in Science. Meanwhile, 173823 students passed in the first division in Arts and 25157 students passed in the first division in Commerce. Students can access the Bihar Board 12th Result at bsebinter.org.

