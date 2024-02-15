Bihar Board implements strict measures, two years ban for students violating entry rules

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

"The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, has implemented strict measures against students attempting to enter the exam premises after the specified entry time forcibly. Now, students who illegally enter the exam centers after the designated entry time will face consequences. These students will be banned from appearing in exams for two years. Moreover, the board has stated that suspension measures will be taken against these students, and an FIR will be filed against them for criminal trespass.

Taking to the BSEB social media handle, X, formerly known as Twitter, the Bihar Board warned students that 'students who reach the exam center later than the scheduled time for admission, by jumping over the boundary wall or attempting to forcefully enter the exam center, will be considered illegal.'

'This violates the board's instructions and falls under the category of Criminal Trespass. Thus, this is a clear attempt to influence the integrity of the exam without any malpractices and is also a criminal act,' the post reads.

It is also stated that if any such student is allowed to appear in the exam by the centre superintendent, then action will be taken against the identified individuals too.

The Bihar Board BSEB 2024 has scheduled the class 10th exam from February 15 to February 23. Each BSEB Class 10th exam lasts three hours and fifteen minutes. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The board has also implemented videography measures and installed CCTVs at the exam centres for a smooth exam procedure.

