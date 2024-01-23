Bihar Board 2025 exam: BSEB extends class 11 annual registration last date with fee till January 31

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSEB extends class 11 annual registration last date

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration last date for the Bihar Board Class 11 Intermediate annual exams 2025. Students who will be appearing for the class 11 annual exams are required to fill out the application form at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in before the closure of the application window. As per the new announcement, the last date for the application forms with late fee is January 31.

The official notification reads, 'The last date for filling out the online registration forms for students studying in the class 11th has been extended for the intermediate annual exam 2025 (Session 2023-35). The heads of schools of +2 level in the state will now complete the online registration form for their class 11th students on the website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com by January 31.

How to apply for BSEB Class 11 intermediate annual exam 2025?

Candidates are required to follow the below-mentioned steps to submit the intermediate annual exam 2025 (Session 2023-35) application forms.

Visit the official website, biharboardonline.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BSEB Class 11 intermediate exam 2025 registration link'

Provide necessary details, upload documents, and make a payment of application fee

Click on the 'submit' button

Download and save the application form for future reference

Application Fee

The registration for regular students was Rs. 515, while other category students were required to remit the application fee of Rs. 915. Now, as per the late fee, regular candidates are required to pay Rs. 665 and other category students will have to pay Rs. 1, 215 to complete the application form. The BSEB Class 11 registration fee for the annual exams can be paid online or through a challan or NEFT. In case any student faces difficulty in processing the application fee, they may contact the board at the helpline number at 0612-2230039.

Online link

ALSO READ | Commencement of BSEB Class 11 (2025) registration: Bihar Board initiates exam enrollment process