Commencement of BSEB Class 11 (2025) registration: Bihar Board initiates exam enrollment process

BSEB Class 11 (2025) registration process begins

Bihar Board Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon close the registration process for the 2025 board exams. The board has granted a final opportunity to class 11 students who have yet not submitted their applications for the board exams. As per the schedule, the last date for the registration process is December 30. Students have been advised to submit their applications before the deadline. No application will be entertained after the due date.

To register for the Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025, students are required to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) and complete the application procedure. Students can follow the simple steps given below to complete the application procedure.

How to register for BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025?

Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Download the application form using the provided user ID and password

Fill out the application form by providing the required details such as name, father's name and other details

Make a payment of the application fee

Keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Students are required to make a payment of the application fee of Rs. 515, while other students are required to pay Rs. 915.

In case students face any difficulty while submitting their application forms, they may seek assistance by contacting the helpline number at 0612-2230039. Additional information and updates can be checked on the official website. The extension of the last date gives a final opportunity for students to secure their participation in the 2025 board exams, focusing on the importance of timely action and completion of the registration process.