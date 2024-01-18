Bihar STET 2024 second dummy admit card out at bsebstet2024.com, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : BSEB BSEB STET 2024 second dummy admit card download link is available

Bihar STET 2024 second dummy admit card: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the State Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 second dummy admit card. All those who applied for the said exam can download their admit cards from the official website, bsebstet2024.com. The link to the dummy admit cards is given below. The facility to download the second dummy admit card will remain available from January 18 to 24. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to check their call letters.

How to download BSEB STET 2024 second admit card?

Go to the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet2024.com

Click on 'BSEB STET 2024 second dummy admit card link' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the login details and click on 'submit'

BSEB STET 2024 second dummy admit card link will appear on the screen

Download and save BSEB STET 2024 second dummy admit card for future reference

It should be noted that this is a dummy admit card; hence any errors in it can be reported to the official authorities. As per the official notice, in case any candidate finds an error in the dummy admit card, they can report it to the official authorities by logging on to the official website. No errors will be corrected after the due date.

Bihar STET 2024 exam date

Bihar STET 2024 exam will tentatively be conducted from March 1, 2024. Any changes in the exam plan will be notified to students. Meanwhile, students can check the official notification below.

Direct link to download Bihar STET second dummy admit card