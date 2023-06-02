Bihar 12th compartment exam 2023 scrutiny registration starts; check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar 12th compartment exam 2023 scrutiny registration window activated

Bihar 12th compartment exam 2023 scrutiny registration: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the scrutiny registration process for Bihar Board Class 12th exam. Students who are dissatisfied with the Bihar board compartmental result 2023 can register themselves for scrutiny at biharboardonline.com. The direct link to the application form can be accessed by scrolling down.

Bihar Board, (BSEB) Intermediate compartmental cum special (science, arts, commerce, vocational course) exams were held from April 26 to May 8, 2023 at various exam centers and the results for the same were uploaded on May 31. Students who are not happy with their marks can apply to have their answers scripts rechecked. Bihar BSEB inter-class 12th scrutiny form is available at scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com.

This year, A total of 2,13,338 students could not pass Bihar BSEB inter-class 12th exam and sat for the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.70 percent.

ALSO READ | Bihar Board class 12th Compartment Result 2023

Bihar 12th compartment exam 2023 scrutiny: How to apply?

Visit the website of BSEB - biharboardonline.com Click on the notification link that reads, Bihar 12th compartment exam 2023 scrutiny It will take you to a login page where you need to enter your details such as roll number etc Apply for Bihar 12th compartment exam 2023 scrutiny by paying the requisite amount and save the confirmation page for future reference

Bihar 12th compartment exam 2023 scrutiny: Alternative websites

bseb.org.in biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in dirsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Direct link to Bihar 12th compartment exam 2023 scrutiny

ALSO READ | Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 OUT on mahahsscboard.in, Girls outperformed boys by scoring 95.87%