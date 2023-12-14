Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. AP SSC Time Table 2023 released: Check Andhra Pradesh class 10 date sheet online

AP SSC Time Table 2023 released: Check Andhra Pradesh class 10 date sheet online

AP SSC Time Table 2023 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Board. Students who are going to appear in the class 10th exam 2024 can check the detailed schedule on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2023 19:04 IST
AP 10th Exam Date 2024, bseap class 10 exam date, Download AP SSC Exam Time Table 2023,
Image Source : FILE AP SSC Time Table 2023 released

The Andhra Pradesh Board has released the exam timetable for the upcoming Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 exams for the academic year 2023-24. Students who are preparing for these exams can download the date sheet from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. The class 10th board exams are scheduled to commence on March 18, 2024, while class 12 exams will begin on March 1, 2024. According to media reports, more than 5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for these exams.

Check AP Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 Subject Wise and Timings

Subject Date Time
First Language (Group A) March 18 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) March 18 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
Second Language March 19 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
English March 20 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
Mathematics March 22 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
Physical Science March 23 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM
Biological Science March 26 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM
Social Studies March 27 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) March 28 09:30 AM to 11:15 AM
OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) March 28 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) March 30 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM
SSC Vocational Course (Theory) March 30 09.30 to 11.30 PM

Easy steps to download date sheet

  • To access the AP board's official website, go to bie.ap.gov.in.
  • Once you are on the homepage, look for the link that says "AP SSC Timetable 2024" and click on it.
  • You will then be able to view the AP SSC Timetable 2024 in the form of a PDF file.
  • Download and print out a copy of the AP Class 10 timetable 2024 for your reference.

ALSO READ | CBSE releases guidelines for class 10, 12 practical exams: Details inside

ALSO READ | CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Board released Class 10, 12 time tables, check here

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related High-schools News

Latest News