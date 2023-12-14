AP SSC Time Table 2023 released: Check Andhra Pradesh class 10 date sheet online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP SSC Time Table 2023 released

The Andhra Pradesh Board has released the exam timetable for the upcoming Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 exams for the academic year 2023-24. Students who are preparing for these exams can download the date sheet from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. The class 10th board exams are scheduled to commence on March 18, 2024, while class 12 exams will begin on March 1, 2024. According to media reports, more than 5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for these exams.

Check AP Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 Subject Wise and Timings

Subject Date Time First Language (Group A) March 18 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) March 18 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM Second Language March 19 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM English March 20 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM Mathematics March 22 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM Physical Science March 23 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM Biological Science March 26 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM Social Studies March 27 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) March 28 09:30 AM to 11:15 AM OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) March 28 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) March 30 09:30 AM to 12:45 PM SSC Vocational Course (Theory) March 30 09.30 to 11.30 PM

Easy steps to download date sheet

To access the AP board's official website, go to bie.ap.gov.in.

Once you are on the homepage, look for the link that says "AP SSC Timetable 2024" and click on it.

You will then be able to view the AP SSC Timetable 2024 in the form of a PDF file.

Download and print out a copy of the AP Class 10 timetable 2024 for your reference.

