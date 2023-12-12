CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Board released Class 10, 12 time tables, check here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday (December 12) released the dates for the standard 10 and 12 Board exams. CBSE Exams for both classes will begin from February 15, 2024. CBSE Class 10 Board exams will end on March 13, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 2, 2024.

CBSE Date Sheet for Class 10

CBSE Date Sheet for Class 12

Exams for all subjects ranging from Entrepreneurship to Capital Market Operation will be held during the said period. The subjects also include Dance forms, Biotechnology, Hindi, English and others. The exams will commence at 10.30 am.

