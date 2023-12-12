Tuesday, December 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Board released Class 10, 12 time tables, check here

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Board released Class 10, 12 time tables, check here

CBSE Board Date sheet 2024 has released online on its official website www.cbse.nic.in. Check Cbse board exam dates for the standard 10 and 12 online.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: December 12, 2023 18:50 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday (December 12) released the dates for the standard 10 and 12 Board exams. CBSE Exams for both classes will begin from February 15, 2024. CBSE Class 10 Board exams will end on March 13, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 2, 2024.

CBSE Date Sheet for Class 10

CBSE Date Sheet for Class 12

Exams for all subjects ranging from Entrepreneurship to Capital Market Operation will be held during the said period. The subjects also include Dance forms, Biotechnology, Hindi, English and others. The exams will commence at 10.30 am.

(With ANI inputs)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News