CBSE Board Date Sheet 2024: When and Where to check CBSE 10, 12 Class Time Table

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2024 soon

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the class 10th and 12th date sheets for next year's exams. Once the timetable is released, it will released on its official website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. According to the board's earlier announcement, the exams for classes 10th, and 12th will be conducted for approximately 55 days and both exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 15 to April 10.

As per past trends, the board releases date sheets one to one and a half before the first exam day. In 2023, the board issued the central board exam datesheets in December and the exams were conducted from February 15. Class 10th annual exams concluded on March 21 and Class 12 exams ended on April 15. Exams were held in single-shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. When creating the timetable, the board considered competition exams such as JEE main and NEET.

In the board exams of 2022, CBSE divided the subjects offered into two categories - major subjects and minor subjects. The major subjects are offered by almost all affiliated schools, so exams of these subjects were conducted by fixing a date sheet as done earlier. The second-term examinations took place in March-April 2022 to prevent any learning loss for the students.

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2024: Expected date

According to media reports, the exam date sheets are expected to be released in December 2023. However, there has been no official confirmation from the board.

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2024: Alternative Websites

Once the date sheets are out, students can check the notices on the following websites.

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

For sample paper, question bank:

cbseacademic.nic.in

ALSO READ | Board Exam 2024 date: Check latest updates on UP Board, CBSE, CISCE, Haryana, AP, MP and other boards

ALSO READ | When will CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet be released? schedule