WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023 to be out on THIS date!

WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023 Date: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary, Class 12th result soon. According to the West Bengal Education Minister, Bratya Basu, class 12th results will be announced on May 24, 2023. Students who appeared in the WB exams will be able to download their results from the official website of wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in.

To download WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023, the candidates would need credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc on the login page. The easy steps to download WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023 are given below.

WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023' flashing on the homepage

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and click on the submit button

WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023: Qualifying Marks

The board conducted the Higher Secondary Exam from May 14 to 17 wherein 8.52 lakh students appeared for the exam. To pass the class 12th exam, students need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject and 20 percent marks in practical exams. The minimum mark to pass the class 12th exam is 272 marks.

Candidates who will get 480 marks in the exam will be rewarded with the first division while those obtaining above 360 will receive the second division. Marks above 272 will be classified as the third division in the wb board exam. Students who fail to obtain the minimum marks will have to take the supplementary exam and those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year.

