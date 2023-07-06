When will Telangana Class 10th supply result be released?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS SSC Supplementary Result date time

TS SSC Supplementary Result, Telangana Class 10th result date and time, Manabadi class 10th result download link: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will soon announce TS SSC Supplementary Result. According to the media reports, the results will be announced by the next week. However, there is no official date and time regarding the release of the TS SSC Supplementary Result. Students who appeared in the TS SSC Supplementary exam can check their result updates on the official website.

In order to download TS SSC Supplementary Result, the candidates are required to enter their roll number and other credentials on the web portal. The direct link will be shared with the students in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

TS SSC Supplementary Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of bse.telangana.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS SSC Supplementary Result' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details TS SSC Supplementary Result will appear on the screen Download TS SSC Supplementary Result and save it for future reference

This year, a total of 86.6% of students have successfully cleared the TS SSC exam 2023 conducted between April 3 and 13, 2023 in pen and paper mode. Those who failed in one or more subjects appeared in the supplementary exam scheduled from June 14 to 22.

Once TS SSC Supplementary Result is released, students will be able to check their essential details such as name, registration number, school name, date of birth, gender, result status, and other details.

TS SSC Supplementary Result: Websites to check

bse.telangana.gov.in

manabadi