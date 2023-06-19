Monday, June 19, 2023
     
  5. TS ICET 2023 result not releasing tomorrow, check final answer key, result release updates

TS ICET 2023 result along with the final answer key will be released on another day. Check latest updates here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2023 22:59 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV TS ICET 2023 result expected date

TS ICET 2023 result: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result (TS ICET result) is not releasing tomorrow, June 20, 2023 as per official reports. Earlier, the result was to declare tomorrow by Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). 

According to the official website, The final answer key and result date will be released later. All the candidates who are eagerly waiting for the TS ICET - 2023 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) have been advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates. The result will be hosted at the website of icet.tsche.ac.in for admission to regular postgraduate programs in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was conducted on May 26 and May 27 at various exam centers. The exam was conducted at 20 Regional Online Test Centres in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh.The candidates can download TS ICET 2023 results and download the final answer keys followed by the easy steps given below.

TS ICET 2023 result: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website of TS ICET result 2023 -- icet.tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the result tab
  3. It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your hall ticket number, registeration number and click on the submit button
  4. TS ICET result 2023 will appear on the screen
  5. Download and save it for future reference

To qualify in the aforesaid exam, a candidate need to secure at least 25 percent marks in TSICET-2023, and there is no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates.

 

