JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023 out on jkbose.nic.in, check how and where to check

Follow us on Image Source : JKBOSE JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023 download

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023 download link: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result of the Class 10th exam today, June 19, 2023. Students and parents can download their results from the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in.

The board conducted the class 10th exams separately for hard zones and soft zones. For soft zones, the exams were conducted from March 9 to April 5 in an offline mode while for hard zones of Kashmir Division, the exams were conducted between April 8 and May 9, 2023. The students can access the results of both zones followed by the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | KEAM 2023 Engineering result announced at cee.kerala.gov.in, check how to download rank list

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023: How to download?

Visit the JKBOSE webpage at jkbose.nic.in. 'JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023' is the notification link to be clicked. You'll be directed to the login page, where you must enter your credentials and press the "Submit" button. On the screen, the JKBOSE Class 10th result for 2023 will appear. Save the JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023 on your computer for further use.

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023 download link

ALSO READ | CSEET November 2023 Registration begins at icsi.edu; Dates, how to apply

Earlier, JKBOSE Class 12th result 2023 was announced on June 9, 2023. According to the data, a total of 127,636 students had registered for the class 12th exam out of which 82441 successfully qualified for the exam with a pass percentage of 65%. Students can directly access JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 by clicking on the provided link.