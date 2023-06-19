KEAM 2023 Engineering result announced at cee.kerala.gov.in, check how to download rank list

Follow us on Image Source : KEAM KEAM 2023 Engineering result download

KEAM 2023 Engineering result: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) result today, June 19, 2023. The announcement of the result has been done by Kerala's Higher Education Minister R. Bindu during a press conference which was scheduled for 3 PM. The rank list can be downloaded from the official website of cee.kerala.gov.in. The authorities compile the KEAM 2023 rank list by dividing the class 12th grades and KEAM scores equally.

According to the official schedule, KEAM 2023 allotment for engineering courses will start from July 1 onwards for the academic year 2023-2024.

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam was held on May 17, 2023, in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. 80999 individuals applied to take the engineering exam in total. Of those, 54079 passed and are listed in the rank list. Candidates can download KEAM 2023 Engineering results followed by the easy steps given below.

KEAM 2023 Engineering result: How to download?

Visit the official website of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam at cee.kerala.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, ' KEAM 2023 candidate Portal' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the application number, password, and access code KEAM 2023 Engineering result will appear on the screen Download and save KEAM 2023 Engineering result for future reference

KEAM 2023 Engineering result download link

