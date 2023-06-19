CSEET November 2023 Registration begins at icsi.edu; Dates, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSEET November 2023 Application Form released

CSEET Registration: The Insitute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the registrations for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2023) November session exam. Aspiring candidates can register for the CSEET Nov 2023 exam through the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu. The last date to register online for November session is October 15, 2023.

Applicants should have passed or appeared in the senior secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent from a recognised board. Whereas, all those candidates who have completed graduation (UG) or postgraduation (PG) with minimum 50 percent marks or have passed the final examination of ICAI/ ICMAI or have passed the foundation exam of ICSI are eligible to take direct admission in CS Executive programme.

CSEET November 2023 Application Form: List of Documents Required

Candidates must ensure that they have the softcopy of the following documents before filling the CSEET Nov 2023 application form

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Class 12 board exam admit card (if appearing)

Class 12 Pass Certificate or Marksheet

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

A valid photo identity proof

CSEET Nov 2023 Application Form: How to Apply

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to fill out the CSEET July 2023 application form

Step 1: Open the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: Select the “Online Services“ tab and click on “Register for CSEET” on the homepage

Step 3: Thoroughly read the instructions and proceed to fill in the application form

Step 4: Complete the application form and make payment of CSEET application fees.

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and preview the exam form.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download the CSEET Nov application form PDF for further need.