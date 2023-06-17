JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023 to be declared on THIS day!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023 soon

JKBOSE result 2023 date and time: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is all set to announce the results for class 10. According to media updates, JKBOSE Class 10th results will be released anytime. However, there is date and time are awaited from the officials. Once, the result is out, students will be able to download JKBOSE Class 10th result from the official website of jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE class 10th exams were conducted from 9th March to 5 April 2023 for soft zone areas of Kashmir Division and for hard zones, it was conducted between April 8 and May 9, 2023. According to the reports, the results will be released in the third week of June at the official website.i.e.jkbose.nic.in for both soft and hard zones using their registration number, date of birth etc.

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen Download JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023 and save it for future reference

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023: How to download via SMS?

Those who fail to download JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023 online, will be able to download JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023 by sending an SMS. Students are required to type message JKBOSE10 and send it to 5676750. JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2023: Details mentioned

Once the result is released, students will be able to check their name, roll number, mother's name, father's name, date of birth, subject-wise grade point, grade point, total marks, and qualifying status on their scorecard.