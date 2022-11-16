RRB Group D Result 2022 Big update! Railway Group D result to be announced on this date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO RRB Group D Result 2022 Latest updates

RRB Group D Result 2022 Update: There's some good news for lakhs students who are awaiting an update regarding the Railway Group D result 2022. If sources are to be believed then the result of all the five phases of RRB Group D exam can be declared together.

Candidates can simultaneously check the results of all five phases on the official website of Railway Board - rrbcdg.gov.in. Reports further suggest that the results would be out this week.

How to check RRB Group D Result 2022:

Log on to the official website: rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the result link appearing on the home page

RRB Group D Result will open as soon as you click

Check your roll number wise result here

What is the selection process for the exam?

The selection process in RRB Group D exam, it will be in three phases, the first one is Computer Based Examination, which has already been conducted. After this physical exam will be conducted and finally there will be medical and document verification. Candidates who successfully clear these three stages will be recruited on Group D post.

Cut off, Salary details

Talking about the cutoff to pass this exam, it is clearly written in the official notification that the minimum marks for general category will be 40% of the total marks in the paper. Whereas for EWS category also there will be minimum marks, 40% of the total marks of the paper. Whereas, the minimum marks for OBC category will be 30% of the total marks of the paper. Whereas for SC and ST category the minimum marks will be 30% of the total marks of the paper. The selected candidates will get around Rs 18,000 per month on the basis of 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

