RBSE 8th result date 2023: When will class 8th result be declared?

RBSE 8th result date 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon release Rajasthan Board Class 8th result 2023. As per media reports, the results are expected to be announced this week. However, there is no official confirmation from the board authorities regarding the release date and time of RBSE 8th result. Students who are eagerly waiting for the RBSE 8th results will be able to download the results from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in, once released.

Rajasthan Class 8 Board Exam 2023 was scheduled from March 21, 2023, to April 11, 2023, at 9, 500 test centers across the state. This year, nearly, 13 thousand students are waiting for Rajasthan Board Class 8th result 2023. Once, the result is released, students will be able to check their results followed by the easy steps given below.

RBSE 8th result date 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Rajasthan Class 8 Board Exam 2023 result'

It will forward you to the login page

Now, enter your detials such as registration number, date of birth, captcha, and other details

Rajasthan Class 8 Board Exam 2023 result will appear on the screen

Download Rajasthan Class 8 Board Exam 2023 result and save it for future reference

RBSE 8th result date 2023: How to download results via SMS?

To download RBSE 8th result date 2023 via SMS, Students are required to type 'RESULT(space)RAJ8(space)ROLLNUMBER” and send it to 56263'

RBSE 8th result date 2023: Details mentioned on mark sheet

Students will be able to check the following details on their mark sheet.

Name of the student

Roll Number

Subjects

Parent’s name

Date of Birth

Subject-wise Marks

Overall scores

Qualifying status

Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. The link to the results will be shared in due course of time.

