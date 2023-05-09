AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, exam from May 15 | direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket link available on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket download: Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Anantapur has released the hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023. Candidates who registered for APEAPCET can download their hall tickets using credentials on the login page available on cets.apsche.ap.in.

According to the official schedule, Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023 is scheduled to be held from May 15 to 19 while the agriculture and pharmacy exam will be conducted on May 22 and May 23. After the exams, the university will release the prelims answer key on May 24 at 9 am. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections from 9 am of May 24 to 9 am on May 26.

AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket: How to download?

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket download'

Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, date of birth and click on proceed button

AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket and save it for future reference

AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket: Details mentioned on the admit card

Candidates will be able to check their name, roll number, exam date, venue, and instructions for the exam on the admit card.

Candidates have been advised to carry their admit cards along with a valid photo identity card on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit card.

Meanwhile, the state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Telangana Board, TSBIE announced the Public Examination (IPE) first and second-year board examination results today, May 9. Students can download their results from the websites of tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, results.eenadu.net, results.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

