RBSE 5th Result 2022, RBSE 8th Result 2022 DECLARED. Here's how to check

RBSE 5th Result 2022, RBSE 8th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the RBSE 5th Result 2022 and RBSE 8th Class Result 2022 today. State Education Minister Dr. BD Kalla confirmed the date and time for the release of RBSE 5th Result 2022 and RBSE 8th Class Result 2022.

Students who had been waiting for the release of their RBSE 5th Result 2022 and RBSE 8th Class Result 2022 should note that earlier the result was expected to be declared at 11 am today.

However, the RBSE 5th Result 2022 and RBSE 8th Class Result 2022 was delayed and has now been released.

The RBSE 5th Result 2022 and RBSE 8th Class Result 2022 has been declared on the official website of the Rajasthan Board. The steps to check RBSE 5th Result 2022 and RBSE 8th Class Result 2022 have been shared below.

How to check RBSE 5th Result 2022 and RBSE 8th Class Result 2022

1. Visit one of the official websites of Rajasthan Board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in OR rajresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'RBSE 8th result 2022' OR 'RBSE 5th result 2022'

3. Enter your roll number

4. Submit the details

5. Your RBSE 5th Result 2022 OR RBSE 8th Class Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future references

