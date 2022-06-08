Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 to be declared today. Here's when, where to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 to be declared today

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce stream will be declared today. A total of 14 lakh 85 thousand students who had appeared for the Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam and are waiting for their result should note that the Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 will be released on the official website of the Maharashtra Board.

It is to be noted that the MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022 will be declared for students from all the nine divisions including Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

Important details like the date and time of Maharashtra HSC Result 2022, websites to check and the steps to download Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 have been shared below.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Date and Time

Students should note that the confirmed date for the release of MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022 is today, i.e. June 8. According to an official notification by the Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 for the Arts Commerce and Science stream will be declared at 1 PM.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Websites to check

Maharashtra Board students should visit one of the following websites to check their Maharashtra 12th Result 2022

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresults.org.in

How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2022

1. Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in, or any one of the above-listed ones

2. Click on the link that reads 'Maharashtra HSC Result'

3. Enter your Class 12 registration number and the password

4. Your Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future references

