Friday, June 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. NEET heartening success stories- Three Kashmiri cousin sisters, Agra's truck mechanic's daughter clear exam

NEET heartening success stories- Three Kashmiri cousin sisters, Agra's truck mechanic's daughter clear exam

NEET-UG results 2023: National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) results show that India is rapidly changing. Once considered a course of elites or metro cities, now NEET success stories are coming from small towns and middle-class families.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2023 7:10 IST
Kashmiri cousins clear NEET together
Image Source : ANI Kashmiri cousins clear NEET together

NEET-UG results 2023: Three cousin sisters, Tuba Bashir, Rutba Bashir and Arbish from Nowshera in Srinagar cracked the undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The result of the premium medical entrance test triggered celebration in the family.

"I feel great that all three of us have cleared NEET together because we went to school and coaching together and we thought we would clear MBBS and become a doctor. I am very happy because I worked hard and got the result," Tuba Basheer said.

"I am feeling very happy. There was no doctor in our family, it was my own decision to become a doctor. Our parents supported us completely from the beginning. While preparing, we had to keep in mind that this was the first and last attempt, we had to walk with this determination and keep studying, said Urbish. 

Rutaba Basheer also expressed her joy saying the entire family is happy with the results.

"We are very happy. We started preparing for the NEET exam from 11th standard itself. We practiced a lot. The credit for our success goes to our parents; they have supported us since childhood: Rutaba Basheer, who cleared NEET," she added.

Truck mechanic's daughter's success

 Another heartening news comes from Uttar Pradesh's Agra where a daughter of a truck mechanic cracked NEET-UG. 21-year-old Aarti Jha secured the 192nd rank out of more than 20 lakh applicants in the country.

"Aarti used to keep the fan switched off while studying fearing that she will fall asleep and fall behind her daily studies," her father Bishambhar Jha, who has been working as a truck mechanic for the past 40 years, told PTI.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read- NEET UG 2023: More than 1,000 Delhi Students qualify medical test, Kejriwal says feat previously unimaginable

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Top News

Related Exam-results News

Latest News