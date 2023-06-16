NEET heartening success stories- Three Kashmiri cousin sisters, Agra's truck mechanic's daughter clear exam

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kashmiri cousins clear NEET together

NEET-UG results 2023: Three cousin sisters, Tuba Bashir, Rutba Bashir and Arbish from Nowshera in Srinagar cracked the undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The result of the premium medical entrance test triggered celebration in the family.

"I feel great that all three of us have cleared NEET together because we went to school and coaching together and we thought we would clear MBBS and become a doctor. I am very happy because I worked hard and got the result," Tuba Basheer said.

"I am feeling very happy. There was no doctor in our family, it was my own decision to become a doctor. Our parents supported us completely from the beginning. While preparing, we had to keep in mind that this was the first and last attempt, we had to walk with this determination and keep studying, said Urbish.

Rutaba Basheer also expressed her joy saying the entire family is happy with the results.

"We are very happy. We started preparing for the NEET exam from 11th standard itself. We practiced a lot. The credit for our success goes to our parents; they have supported us since childhood: Rutaba Basheer, who cleared NEET," she added.

Truck mechanic's daughter's success

Another heartening news comes from Uttar Pradesh's Agra where a daughter of a truck mechanic cracked NEET-UG. 21-year-old Aarti Jha secured the 192nd rank out of more than 20 lakh applicants in the country.

"Aarti used to keep the fan switched off while studying fearing that she will fall asleep and fall behind her daily studies," her father Bishambhar Jha, who has been working as a truck mechanic for the past 40 years, told PTI.

