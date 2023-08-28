Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2023 for classes 10, 12 to be out today at 1 PM; Check websites, easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2023 for class 10, 12 to be out today, August 28 at 1 PM.

Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2023, Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2023 for classes 10, 12: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the class 10, 12 results today, August 28. All those who appeared in the supplementary exams will be able to download their results from the website of mahresult.nic.in.

The board conducted the supplementary exam for class 10 from July 18 to August 1 through nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Class 12 supplementary written exams were conducted from July 18 to August 8. Candidates can download the Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2023 for classes 10, 12 by following the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | All schools, colleges will remain closed today in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad District due to Kanwar Yatra

Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2023 for Classes 10, 12: How to download?

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the result link available on the homepage.

It will take you to a new page where you need to put your credentials, such as roll number and date of birth, in order to view the results.

The Maharashtra Class 10, 12 marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save Maharashtra Class 10, 12 result 2023 for future reference.

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 result: Alernative websites

-mahahsscboard.in

-msbshse.co.in

-mahresult.nic.in

ALSO READ | UP Board Class 10, 12 exam registration date extended, check details

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 result: Passing Marks

To pass the class 10, 12 supplementary exam, the students are required to get a minimum of 35 percent in each subject as well as an overall average. Those who do not obtain the required minimum score will be required to appear for the supplementary exam. Those who fail the exam on the second try will not be alllowed to attend the next class.

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 result 2023: What's next?

After the declaration of the class 10, 12 result, the students will be able to apply for a revaluation if needed. The students will have to take a printout of the answer key from the official website of the board, and within five working days of receipt of the photocopy, the students will be required to apply online to the concerned departmental board by following the procedure of revaluation and paying the prescribed fee in the prescribed form, according to the official notice released on the website.