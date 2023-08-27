All school, college will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad District due to Kanwar Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow, August 28 in Moradabad.

UP school closed, school closed news, Kanwar Yatra 2023: All schools and colleges in Moradabad district will remain closed tomorrow, August 28, in view of the crowd at Kanwar Yatra. According to media reports, the educational institutes will remain closed from August 26 to August 28 due to the Kanwar Yatra. The pilgrims will be out of procession on Monday, August 26, and to avoid the rush and traffic, all schools and colleges in the district will be closed.

Every year, the Kanwar Yatra is organised at Haridwar, Gaumukh, and other places. Kanwariyas take out a yatra with great fanfare and in large numbers every year. Due to COVID-19, Kanwar Yatra did not take place in last two years. So, it is expected that this year there will be a huge crowd.

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2023: More than 65,000 students secure seats for UG courses, 5,100 remain vacant

The holiday has been announced in the Moradabad schools and colleges for August 26 to 28. The District Magistrate said that due to the last sawan, there would be a large number of Kanwariyas in the city. This number will start increasing on Saturday itself. In such a situation, all schools and colleges in the district have been closed in view of security and traffic management.