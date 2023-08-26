UP Board Class 10, 12 exam registration date extended, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Board Class 10, 12 exam registration date extended till September 10

UP Board Exam 2024, UP Board Class 10, 12 exam registration: The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education has extended the last date of registration for class 10, 12 exam registration. All those students who have not yet submitted their applications for the next year's exam can do so with the late fee.

According to the latest update, the last date for filling out the exam form has been extended till September 10. The candidates can submit the late fee of Rs 100 for filling out the board exam form. Candidates can fill out the online application form until September 10. Students will have to deposit the examination fee along with the late fee through challan. After this, the candidates can make changes to their application form between September 14 and September 20.

Students should note that the new registration form will not be accepted by the board during the application correction process. After the completion of the application submission, the head of the school will send the list containing the photographs of the registered candidates to the regional office of the board through DIOS by September 30.

Apart from this, advance registration of students of class 9th and 11th can also be done till 10th September. Advance registration fee for these classes will be deposited through Rs. 50 challan. After the registration process is over, the uploaded details can be checked online from September 11 to September 13.