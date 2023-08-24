PSEB releases Class 6 to 12 mid-term dates, exam begins next month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PSEB mid-term exam from September 1

PSEB Mid-Term Exam Date: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the dates for Class 6 to Class 12 mid-term exam for 2023-24 academic session. Students appearing for the PSEB 2023 mid-term exam can download the datesheet from the official website-- pseb.ac.in.

As per the PSEB mid-term exam datesheet, the board will conduct the Class 6 to Class 10 examinations between September 4 to 15, while the mid-term exams for Class 11 and 12 is to be conducted from September 1 to 15, 2023. As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted in the morning shift from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

The board in its official release has stated that before the exams, the syllabus must be thoroughly revised, and the exams must be taken with perfect attendance. It is important to keep these exams' data and results secure. Date sheets for vocational streams can be prepared by school principals at their respective levels.

PSEB Class 11, 12 Mid-Term Exam 2023 Datesheet