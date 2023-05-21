MAH CET LLB 5 year result OUT at at mahacet.org; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MH LLB CET Result 2023 declared

MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result for MAH LLB (5 years) Integrated Course Common Entrance Test 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the 5 year Law entrance exam can check MAH CET LLB 5 year result on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

To access and download the MH CET law 5 year scorecard, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin. The Maharashtra State CET Cell has also merit list consisting registration number, roll number and normalised CET score of the candidate.

How to Check MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2023

Students can check the MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on CET LLB 5 year scorecard link.

MHT CET LLB 5 year result 2023 in a PDF format will be displayed on screen.

Scroll down and check your result.

To get individual score card, candidates need to log in with their credentials.

Download CET result PDF, take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link to Check MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2023

MHT CET 5-year LLB Exam 2023: Minimum Passing Marks