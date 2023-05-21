Sunday, May 21, 2023
     
MAH CET LLB 5 year result OUT at at mahacet.org; Direct link

MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2023: Candidates who have appeared for the 5 year Law entrance exam can check MAH CET LLB 5 year result on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: May 21, 2023 13:27 IST
mh 5 year llb cet 2023, mah cet llb result
Image Source : INDIA TV MH LLB CET Result 2023 declared

MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result for MAH LLB (5 years) Integrated Course Common Entrance Test 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the 5 year Law entrance exam can check MAH CET LLB 5 year result on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

To access and download the MH CET law 5 year scorecard, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin. The Maharashtra State CET Cell has also merit list consisting registration number, roll number and normalised CET score of the candidate.

How to Check MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2023

Students can check the MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2023 by following the steps provided here.

  • Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.
  • Click on CET LLB 5 year scorecard link.
  • MHT CET LLB 5 year result 2023 in a PDF format will be displayed on screen.
  • Scroll down and check your result.
  • To get individual score card, candidates need to log in with their credentials.
  • Download CET result PDF, take a printout for further reference. 

Direct Link to Check MAH CET LLB 5 year result 2023

MHT CET 5-year LLB Exam 2023: Minimum Passing Marks

Category Minimum Marks Required
General candidates belonging to Maharashtra (as per domicile certificate) 45%
SC/ST candidates from Maharashtra 40%
VJ/ DT/ NT(A)/ NT/ OBC/ SBC Category belonging to State of Maharashtra 42%
Candidates from other states (All categories) 45%
