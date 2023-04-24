JEE Main 2023 results shortly at jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 result declared

JEE Main 2023 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the result of the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the JEE main 2023 will be able to download their results using their credentials such as application numbers and dates of birth on the login page.

Along with the results, the agency will upload the JEE Main cut-off marks for appearing in IIT JEE Advanced and candidates’ all-India ranks. Names of all the India toppers will be provided on the official website. Candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 across the country and the provisional answer keys were released on April 19. Now, the candidates can evaluate their marks considering the final answer keys available on the official website. Candidates should note that a copy of the Final Scorecard of JEE (Main) – 2023 will be sent to the registered email id. The final provisional answer keys for JEE main 2023 have been uploaded today. Candidates can evaluate their marks based on the provisional final answer keys.

According to media reports, the result is expected to be released today, April 24. Once the result is released, the JEE Main scorecards would be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The link to the result will be provided on this page, once the result is released.

JEE Main 2023 result: How to download?

Candidates can visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'JEE Main 2023 result'

It will take you to the login page

Enter application number, date of birth, verification code and click on login

JEE Main 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download JEE Main 2023 result and save it for future reference

JEE 2023 advanced registration

Today, the registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has been started for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), and foreign candidates. Candidates who will qualify for the JEE mains 23 will be able to register themselves from April 30.

