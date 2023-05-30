JAC 12th Result 2023 OUT: Jharkhand Class 12 Arts, Commerce results declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts, Commerce

JAC Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand Board Class 12th results 2023 for Arts and Commerce stream today, May 30. Students who have appeared in the Class 12 board examinations can check their JAC Result 2023 through the official website-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To access and download the JAC 12th result, students need to log in with their roll code and roll number.

The overall pass percentage recorded by the board in JAC 12th Commerce result is 88.6 percent and 95.9 percent in JAC 12th Arts result. Students are required to collect the JAC 12th result 2023 marksheet from their respective schools. The JAC Board results of the science stream have already been announced and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 81.45 percent.

JAC Result 2023: Toppers' List

Commerce

Shrishti Kumari - 480 marks Mohish Parveen - 479 marks Riya Kumari - 475 marks

Arts

Kashish Parveen - 469 marks Diksha Sahu - 465 marks Sudhanshu Kumar - 464 marks

JAC 12th Result 2023: How To Check

Students can follow the steps given here to check and download their JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts and Commerce.

Visit the official website of JAC - jacresults.com

Click on the 'JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts, Commerce' link on the homepage

Next, key in your roll code, roll number and submit it

The JAC result 2023 Class 12 will appear on the screen

Download JAC result 2023 12th Arts and JAC Commerce 12th result 2023

Check details on it and take a print for future reference.

