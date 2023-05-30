JAC 12th result 2023 for arts, commerce to be released at THIS time today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2023

JAC 12th result 2023 for arts, commerce: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is going to announce the Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results today, May 30 at 3.30. Students who are waiting for the results will be able to download their results from the official websites of the board, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

To download JAC 12th result 2023 for arts, and commerce, the candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of JAC - jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in Click on the link that reads, 'JAC 12th result 2023 for arts, commerce' Enter your login details JAC 12th result 2023 for arts, and commerce will appear on the screen Download and save JAC 12th result 2023 for arts, and commerce for future reference

Students will be able to take their JAC board 12th result 2023 mark sheet from their respective schools which will include details of the state board name, result name, student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, roll number, roll code, faculty name, marks obtained in different subjects, total marks obtained, grades, and qualifying status

The results of the science stream have already been announced earlier and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 81.45%. Last year, the arts stream pass percentage was 97.42% while commerce students recorded a pass percentage of 92.74%. Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

