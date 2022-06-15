HBSE 12th Result 2022 likely to be declared today. Here's what Haryana Board official website says

Follow us on Image Source : PTI HBSE 12th Result 2022 likely to be declared today

HBSE 12th Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is very likely to announce the HBSE 12th Result 2022 today (June 15). Lakhs of students, who had appeared for the Haryana Board Class 12 exams should note that the HBSE 12th Result 2022 for Senior Secondary students will be released on the official website.

It should be noted that the Haryana Board has yet not released the official date and time for the release of BSEH Class 12 Results 2022. However, if media reports are to be believed, the HBSE 12th Result 2022 will be declared today. Hence, students are advised to keep a watch on the official website of the Haryana Board for updates.

HBSE 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

Haryana Board Chairman Jagbir Singh told a leading education portal that the HBSE 12th Result 2022 will be declared by June 15. However, the official website stated, "We are trying our best to announce the Haryana Board 12th result 2022 on 15th June 2022, if delayed, the students can expect the HBSE 12th result 2022 on 16th June 2022." Thus, in the absence of confirmation, students are requested to keep checking the Haryana Board's official website.

How to check HBSE 12th Result 2022

Once declared, students can follow the below mentioned steps to check and download their HBSE 12th Result 2022

1. Visit the official website bseh.org.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Results'

3. Enter your exam roll number and date of birth

4. Your HBSE 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download HBSE 12th Result 2022

Students should note that the direct link to download the HBSE 12th Result 2022 will be activated and provided once the Haryana Board Class 12 result is declared.

