CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result Soon: Check latest updates

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result: The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December 2022–June 2023) results will be made public soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 will be able to download their scorecards from the official website of CSIR - csirnet.nta.nic.in using their roll number and password.

The testing agency conducted the entrance test from June 6 to June 8 in 426 exam centers located in 178 cities across the country for 2,74,027 candidates. It is expected that the result will be announced anytime. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Earlier, CSIR UGC NET 2023 answer key was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 14 June 2023 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key latest by June 16, 2023. The final answer keys will be released based on the representations received from the candidates.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result' Enter your registration number, password and captcha code CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

Following the release of the CSIR UGC NET result 2023, two separate merit lists will be prepared based on the test results. The first list will include candidates who have met the requirements for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET), and the second list will include candidates who have met the requirements for the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor.