CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 expected today on cbseresults.nic.in: Date, time, how to check

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 to be declared today on cbseresults.nic.in: Date, time, how to check

CBSE 10th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results of class 10th Term 2 examinations today. The results will be uploaded on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in at 11 am today. Term 2 examinations had taken place from April 26 to May 24, 2022 and 21 lakh students appeared in the exams. CBSE has launched a new portal called 'Pariksha Sangam', wherein the exam results will be released. This year, the term 'FAIL' has been replaced by the term 'ESSENTIAL REPEAT' by the board. Hence, no candidates will see the term 'fail' in their results.

The date and time of the exam results are July 4 (today), 11 am

Here's how you can check your results:

Students can log on to either of the two websites: cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in Once on the homepage, click on the link provided for CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10. Enter your roll number, school code and date of birth. Your CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future references.

Exam results through DigiLocker app

Another way to obtain exam results is via the DigiLocker mobile application, available on both Apple App Store and Play Store. Students can obtain their mark sheet, migration certificate, passing certificate, skill certificate, etc on this platform. CBSE has sent DigiLocker credentials to students via SMS.

CBSE will confirm date and time for Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 results on its official social media pages. As per reports, CBSE class 12 results are likely to be announced on July 10.

