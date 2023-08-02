CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2023 to be out soon, check expected date, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2023 soon

CBSE Compartment Result 2023, CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the class 10th compartment exam results. The students and parents can download CBSE Compartment Result 2023 from the official website of CBSE, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The board released the Class 12th Compartment examination results on August 1. Out of 1,207,42 appeared students, 57,331 passed the class 12th compartment exam, and the percentage stands at 47.50 percent.

It is expected that the board can release Class 10th Compartment examination results anytime. However, there is no specific date and time shared by the board. Students have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once declared, students can download their scores using their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. The class 10th compartment exam was conducted between July 17 and 22.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: How and Where to download?

Visit the official website of CBSE, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults. nic. in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023' It will take you to the login where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates can download and save CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 for future reference

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: How to get a mark sheet?

The students can download their mark sheets from Digilocker after the declaration of results. Also, they can collect a separate mark sheet for the re-exam from their respective schools.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: Revaluation vs verification process

In the CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 verification process, only the overall marks will be cross-checked while the teacher examines the answers sheet thoroughly in the revaluation process.