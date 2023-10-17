BSEB DElEd 2023 result declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB DElEd 2023 result download link is available at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB DElEd 2023 result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB DElEd 2023 result. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam can download their results from the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The board conducted the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam from June 5 to 15 wherein 1,39,141 candidates appeared for the exam.

According to the results, a total of 1,17,037 candidates have qualified for the exam. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 84.11 per cent. The link to the results is available on the official website which can be downloaded using credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth, etc. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided easy steps to download results.

BSEB DElEd 2023 result: How to download

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the BSEB DElEd 2023 result download link

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details

BSEB DElEd 2023 result will appear on the screen

Download and save BSEB DElEd 2023 result for future reference

BSEB DElEd 2023 result direct download link

What's next?

On the basis of the results, the candidates will be now able to be admitted into various government and private institutes. The board has also started the BSEB DElEd 2023 admission registration process. The candidates can apply for deled institutes on the basis of their scorecards and other documents. The board has also released the BSEB DElEd 2023 cut-off on the official website.