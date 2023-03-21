Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: Inter (12) result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in! Check Direct link

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB Inter Result 2023 on the official website. The result has been declared for over 13 lakh students who appeared for the Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 12th Exam 2023. The result has been declared on the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Exam 2023: Result Out!

Candidates can now check their results on the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. BSEB today took to Twitter to announce the date for the result. Mr Anand Kisore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board informed that the Bihar Inter (Class 12th) result will be declared today at 2 PM by State Education Minister Prof Chandra Shekhar.