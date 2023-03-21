Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
  5. BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: Inter (12) result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in! Check Direct link

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today announced the BSEB Inter (Class 12th) Board Exam 2023 result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. Check here for the direct link.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Bhagya Luxmi | New Delhi
Updated on: March 21, 2023 15:02 IST
BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB Inter Result 2023 on the official website. The result has been declared for over 13 lakh students who appeared for the Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 12th Exam 2023. The result has been declared on the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. 

Direct Link 1 to check Result 

Direct Link 2 to check Result 

Bihar Board Exam 2023: Result Out! 

Candidates can now check their results on the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. BSEB today took to Twitter to announce the date for the result. Mr Anand Kisore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board informed that the Bihar Inter (Class 12th) result will be declared today at 2 PM by State Education Minister Prof Chandra Shekhar. 

