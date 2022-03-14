Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Result 2022 likely to be announced this month | Details

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/ PTI Evaluation of copies of Intermediate exams was done from February 26 to March 8, in which around 200 examiners were deployed at each evaluation center, states sources.

BSEB Bihar board Class 12 results 2022: The BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) is likely to reveal the results of Class 12th students on March 17. It has already begun the verification process of results.

Over 13.46 lakh students had participated in the intermediate board exams held from February 1 to 14. The marks of each candidate have been uploaded to the BSEB’s software by the computer operators deputed at each center.

Upon results releasing, students can check the intermediate class 12 exam result on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to sources, students will be asked to physically verify themselves, participate in an IQ test and present a viva-voce in the presence of a BSEB officer.

Other than this, the handwriting of each student will be matched with their respective answer copies. A team of experts has been formed to inspect students from different streams.

The toppers verification process will begin from March 13 and may go on till March 15, stated Sources.

The students need a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the Bihar Board Class XII exam.

