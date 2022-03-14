Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) JEE Main 2022 Exam date revised: Check revised schedule, details here

JEE Main 2022 exam date latest updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the dates for Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2022. The exam was earlier scheduled from April 16. Now, it will be held from April 21.

The earlier dates were - 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 April 2022. The revised dates are 21, 24, 25, 29 April and 1, 4 May 2022.

Candidates can start downloading the admit card from the second week of April 2022.

Check the official notification here:

In an official notification, the NTA said, "Registration for the JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 1 for the Academic Year 2022-23, is in progress. Meanwhile, representations are being received from the candidates seeking the change of dates of Session 1 of JEE (Main) – 2022 on account of the clashing of their Board Exam dates with the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1. In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1."

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

