AP EAPCET Result 2023 OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Download link

To access and download the AP EAPCET 2023 scorecard, candidates will have to enter their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2023 11:54 IST
AP EAPCET 2023 result declared

AP EAPCET 2023 Result: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur has declared the Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2023) result. Aspirants can check their EAPCET scores on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To access and download the AP EAPCET 2023 scorecard, candidates will have to enter their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. Candidates who qualify the entrance test will become eligible for appearing in the counselling process. 

EAPCET score is used for admission to engineering, bio-technology, BTech Dairy Technology, BTech Agricultural Engineering, BTech Food Science and Technology, BSc, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered by the participating colleges across the Andhra Pradesh state.

How to Download AP EAMCET Result 2023

Aspirants can follow the steps given below to download the EAMCET or EAPCET results.

  1. Visit the AP EAPCET official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  2. Click on the “Download rank card” link on the homepage.
  3. Next, enter registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.
  4. Submit details and the EAMCET result will appear on the screen.
  5. Download AP EAMCET rank card for future reference.

Direct Link: AP EAPCET 2023 Result

AP EAMCET Result 2023 Overview

EAMCET Result 2023 Engineering Agriculture
Number of registered candidates 2,38,180 1,00,559
Number of appeared 2,24,724 90,573
Number of girls registered 97,659 71,643
Number of boys registered 1,40,521 28,916
Number of qualified candidates 1,71,514 89.65%

