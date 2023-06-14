AP EAPCET Result 2023 OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP EAPCET 2023 result declared

AP EAPCET 2023 Result: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur has declared the Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2023) result. Aspirants can check their EAPCET scores on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To access and download the AP EAPCET 2023 scorecard, candidates will have to enter their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. Candidates who qualify the entrance test will become eligible for appearing in the counselling process.

EAPCET score is used for admission to engineering, bio-technology, BTech Dairy Technology, BTech Agricultural Engineering, BTech Food Science and Technology, BSc, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered by the participating colleges across the Andhra Pradesh state.

How to Download AP EAMCET Result 2023

Aspirants can follow the steps given below to download the EAMCET or EAPCET results.

Visit the AP EAPCET official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Click on the “Download rank card” link on the homepage. Next, enter registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. Submit details and the EAMCET result will appear on the screen. Download AP EAMCET rank card for future reference.

AP EAMCET Result 2023 Overview