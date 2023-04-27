AIBE 17 Result 2023 Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Know how to download scorecard

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AIBE 17 Result 2023 Soon

AIBE XVII Result 2023: The Bar Council of India, or BCI will soon declare the AIBE XVII Result 2023 on the official website. Aspirants who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination (17) can check their results at allindiabarexamination.com using their login ID and password.

The candidates who will qualify the AIBE XVII examination will become eligible to practice law in India. The candidates will be awarded a practice certificate from the BCI. Candidates who will qualify the exam will only be able to check AIBE 17 marks obtained by them.

AIBE 17 Exam Highlights

The AIBE 17 exam was organised on February 5, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm, in offline mode. The AIBE answer key was released on February 13 and candidates were asked to raise objections against it upto February 20. The examination authorities had changed two questions answer key after analysing the objection raised by candidates.

BCI released the AIBE 17 final answer key on April 14. The AIBE 17 result will be prepared on the basis of the remaining 98 questions only.

How to check AIBE 17 Result

