AIBE 17 Result 2023: BCI likely to release AIBE results tomorrow at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 17 Result 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is likely to release AIBE 17 Result 2023 tomorrow, April 27. Candidates will be able to download the All India Bar Examination Result on the official website – allindiabarexamination.com, once declared. The council has already released the final revised answer key wherein, the council has dropped two questions. Now, the result will be prepared based on 98 questions.

Once, the result is declared. candidates would be able to check it on the official website – allindiabarexamination.com using their credentials such as roll number, date of birth, captcha, and others.

All India Bar Exam this year was conducted on February 5 at various exam centers. The provisional answer keys for the aforesaid exam were released in February and candidates were allowed to raise objections till February 20.

AIBE 17 Result 2023: Qualifying Marks

To qualify for AIBE 17 exam, the candidate belonging to the General Category must have secured at least 40% marks while SC/ST candidates should score 35% marks to qualify in the exam.

AIBE 17 Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of AIBE XVII Result: allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the link that reads 'AIBE 17 Result 2023' flashing on the homepage

Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button

AIBE 17 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download AIBE 17 Result 2023 and save it for future reference

