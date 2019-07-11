Image Source : INDIA TV TS Inter Supply Result 2019 Live Updates

TS Inter Supply Result 2019 Live Updates | TSBIE is expected to declare result today at bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Supply Result 2019 | Live Updates:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the result of TS Inter Supplementary examination 2019 on the official website -- bie.telangana.gov.in . However, students who had appeared for the examination can also check their score online at the various official sites of Telangana education board.

16:50 | Two days before the TS Inter supplementary exams that began on began on June 7, several boxes of question papers were reported missing from a police station in Telangana's Warangal, reported ANI.

16:26 | Students are advised to keep their hall ticket handy which checking their results.

15:50 | TSBIE is announcing the TS Inter Compartmental exam 2019 results for all the streams i.e, Science, Arts, Maths today.

14:42 | The TS Inter Supplementary examination 2019 began on June 7 and concluded on June 14.

14:38 | Students who couldn't pass the Telangana Class 12 results 2019, which were announced on April 18 had appeared for the TS Inter Compartment examination 2019. More than 3 lakh people were declared as fail in the result. The re-examination was conducted in the month of June.

14:33 | Students must know that due to heavy traffic, the server of the official website may cause trouble and not respond. They are advised to visit other official sites mentioned below, to check their results.

14:24 | Simple steps to check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit any of the below-mentioned websites.

Step 2: Click on the link 'TS Inter Supply Result'.

Step 3: Select your stream

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number and click on the submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

14:17 | Other websites to check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019: