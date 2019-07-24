Wednesday, July 24, 2019
     
TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary 2019: Manabadi TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 is likely to be declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today at the official website -- bie.telangana.gov.in.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2019 12:41 IST
TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 declared: Check your score at results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary 2019 | Manabadi TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 is likely to be declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today at the official website -- bie.telangana.gov.in. The student who appeared exams for Telangana Inter 1st Year Supplementary Examination can now check the results at the official website -- bie.telangana.gov.in

How to check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019? 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the TSBIE -- bie.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'Result'
Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number/roll number 
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference 

Here are the other official websites to check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019:

manabadi.com
manabadi.co.in
manabadi.co
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
bie.telangana.gov.in

