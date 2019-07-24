Image Source : FILE PHOTO TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019

TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 declared: Check your score at results.cgg.gov.in

How to check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019?

Manabadi TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 is likely to be declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today at the official website -- bie.telangana.gov.in. The student who appeared exams for Telangana Inter 1st Year Supplementary Examination can now check the results at the official website -- bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of the TSBIE -- bie.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'Result'

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number/roll number

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference

Here are the other official websites to check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019:

manabadi.com

manabadi.co.in

manabadi.co

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in