TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 declared: Check your score at results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 declared: Check your score at results.cgg.gov.inTS Inter 1st Year Supplementary 2019 | Manabadi TS Inter 1st Year Supplementary Results 2019 is likely to be declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today at the official website -- bie.telangana.gov.in. The student who appeared exams for Telangana Inter 1st Year Supplementary Examination can now check the results at the official website -- bie.telangana.gov.in.
How to check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019?
Step 1: Visit the official website of the TSBIE -- bie.telangana.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link which says 'Result'
Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number/roll number
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference
Here are the other official websites to check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019:
manabadi.com
manabadi.co.in
manabadi.co
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
bie.telangana.gov.in