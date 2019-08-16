RRBMU Result 2019: Matsya University result declared for various UG courses, check at rrbmuniv.ac.in

Matsya University result 2019 declared for various UG courses, check RRBMU results at rrbmuniv.ac.in

RRBMU Result 2019: The Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matysa University (RRBMU), Alwar has declared the results for various UG courses on the official website. The students will have to visit the official website rrbmuniv.ac.in to check the results online.

Direct link to check RRBMU result 2019

RRBMU Result 2019 | Here's how to check

To check Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matysa University Results 2019 online, candidates can follow the simple steps provided below-

Visit official website-- rrbmuniv.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link-- 'Exam–2019 Panel' at the top.

On the page that opens, click on 'Students Panel'.

Click on 'Results'.

Select ‘UG’ in course type from dropdown menu.

Select Course / Class for which you want to check the result.

Click on ‘Proceed to Result’.

Enter your Exam Roll Number

Click on Proceed.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download PDF or take printout for future reference

About Matsya University Result 2019

Matsya University Result 2019 which have been published online are only for informational purpose. The official result along with mark sheet and scorecard will be provided by the university soon. In case of any difference between result available on the website and result scorecard provided by the university, the later will be deemed to be final.

